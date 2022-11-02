Planning permission, including a few minor amendments, has finally been granted by Mansfield Council for the scheme, which is for a 40-acre site off Stonebridge Lane.

Since it was unveiled two years ago, the plan has led to objections from Warsop residents and councillors, who say the town does not have the amenities or infrastructure to support an influx of so many houses and families.

One resident labelled the project “horrendous”, while another said the scale of the development was “frightening”.

A computer-generated image of some of the homes that will be built at the Stonebridge Fields development in Warsop.

However, developers Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes have announced the go-ahead for the estate, to be known as Stonebridge Fields, with great fanfare, describing it as “exciting” and “special”.

And they propose big-spending measures within the scheme.

To address the infrastructure concerns, the developers have agreed to inject more than £1.2 million into Warsop community facilities as part of the planning agreement with the council, including more than £560,000 towards improvements at primary schools, £215,000 to healthcare, £368,000 towards the maintenance of open space and £55,000 to improvements at Carr Lane Park.

Environmentally-friendly elements of the development will include ‘highways’ and homes for hedgehogs, bird boxes, bat boxes, insect habitats and ‘swift bricks’, which enable bird nests to be embedded within the brickwork.

A total of 400 homes will be built at Stonebridge Fields, including 80 classed as affordable.

Mark Coles, Barratt North Midlands managing director, said: “Being given the green light to begin work on this exciting development moves us closer to delivering more properties to eager home-buyers.”

John Reddington, DWH East Midlands managing director, said: “We pride ourselves on striving to create developments residents can feel proud to call home, among communities that promote happiness, health and wellbeing.”

The homes will be a mix of two to five-bedrooms, with 248 built by DWH and 152 by Barratt. Eighty will be classed as affordable and handed over to be managed externally.

The Warsop development will be a mix of two to five-bedroom houses.

The developers say the homes should appeal to a variety of people, including first-time buyers, growing families and down-sizers.

Among the other objections initially raised by residents was a concern about potential flooding and harm to wildlife.

