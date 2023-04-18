Mansfield and Ashfield Co-op customers can help the homeless with BillyChip

The new scheme is designed to enable customers to help homeless people and those sleeping rough to get food, drink and help from charities and groups in their area.

Making a difference is easy with a BillyChip, as the chips – which are made from a biodegradable ceramic polymer – cost £2 and can be given to someone sleeping rough as a way to support them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This £2 goes straight to BillyChip who, through their foundation, help support other relevant local charities in the society’s trading area.

Central Co-op has launched the BillyChip scheme to help the homeless in all its food stores

The simple act of giving a chip allows someone to redeem the chip for a hot or cold drink of their choice at any Central Co-op store.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two chips can be redeemed for a meal deal in-store as well, including a snack, main, and a drink.

Meg Abernethy-Hope, co-founder of BillyChip, said: “The BillyChip is about giving someone who is sleeping rough compassion, connection, and choice.

"We are so proud to be partnering with Central Co-op, a business we know is built around supporting its community.

"This is an incredible partnership and we are beyond excited to see where it will take us in the future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad