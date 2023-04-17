New ownership for Mansfield Woodhouse eatery with 'passion for pizza' on the menu

A popular hot spot for pizza in Mansfield Woodhouse is under new ownership, promising to share their “passion for pizza” with the community.

Fireaway Pizza, a dine-in and takeaway pizzeria on Mansfield Woodhouse High Street, is under the new ownership of Mihir Shah and Nikhil Kolar.

Workers Daisy Wheatley, head chef, and Kane Austin, who is part of the front of house team, working as an assistant manager, said they are both “excited” to work with the new owners.

Kane said: “From the moment customers enter the restaurant, they'll be greeted with friendly and attentive service, ensuring that their dining experience is nothing short of exceptional.”

Mihir and Nikhil said they have a "passion for serving authentic Italian pizza” made with ingredients sourced from Italy to share with Mansfield customers.

Mihir said: "We understood that customers have high expectations when it comes to pizza, and we aim to exceed those expectations with our delicious creations."

Nikhil said: "We are planning to introduce a range of new and exciting pizza options to the menu, each made with fresh, high-quality ingredients.

“We are committed to creating a welcoming and comfortable atmosphere in the pizzeria, where customers can relax and enjoy their meals.

“We are excited to share our passion for authentic Italian cuisine with the community and can't wait to welcome customers to the pizzeria.”

Fireaway Pizza's new owners said there are "big plans" in the works to provide the best service and pizzas in Mansfield.

