Mansfield and Ashfield Chad readers 'congratulate' first East Midlands Mayor
Newly elected East Midlands Mayor, Claire Ward, said she was ‘humbled’ as she polled 181,040 for a majority of 51,708.
Ben Bradley, current Mansfield MP and Nottinghamshire Council leader, came second for the Conservatives with 129,332, while Frank Adlington-Stringer was third for the Greens with 50,660.
Ms Ward will now head up the new East Midlands Combined County Authority, which was created after a devolution deal was signed by the four upper tier councils of Derbyshire County Council, Nottinghamshire County Council, Derby City Council and Nottingham City Council in November 2022.
She will be given powers, currently held by Westminster, to invest over the long-term in priorities like transport, skills, housing and regeneration and net zero.
In Mansfield, out of an electorate of 82,218, Mansfield Council revealed that the East Midlands Mayoral turnout was 25 per cent.
Ms Ward received a majority of 8,066 votes. Mr Bradley received 7,618 votes.
According to Ashfield Council, on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Ms Ward received 7,130 votes in Ashfield, with Mr Bradley on 5,687.
Richard Vickerstaff, from Mansfield, offered his congratulations to the newly elected Mayor.
He also called for a general election to bring in change for Mansfield.
Peter Black said: “Well done Claire.”
Paul McCrum, Martin Shepherd, and Diane Blackett offered their praise and well wishes.
Mick Barton added: “Congratulations.”
Paul Rolling was not happy with the news.
He said: “Gold help us.”
