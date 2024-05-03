Labour's Claire Ward sweeps to victory in the East Midlands mayoral election

Claire Ward has won the first ever East Midlands mayoral election.
By John Smith
Published 3rd May 2024, 16:47 BST
Updated 3rd May 2024, 16:53 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Ms Ward said she was ‘humbled’ as she polled 181,040 for a majority of 51,708.

Ben Bradley, current Mansfield MP and Nottinghamshire Council leader, came second for the Conservatives with 129,332, while Frank Adlington-Stringer was third for the Greens with 50,660.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ms Ward will now head up the new East Midlands Combined County Authority, which was created after a devolution deal was signed by the four upper tier councils of Derbyshire County Council, Nottinghamshire County Council, Derby City Council and Nottingham City Council in November 2022.

Claire Ward has won the East Midlands mayoral election for Labour. Photo: SubmittedClaire Ward has won the East Midlands mayoral election for Labour. Photo: Submitted
Claire Ward has won the East Midlands mayoral election for Labour. Photo: Submitted

She will be given powers, currently held by Westminster, to invest over the long-term in priorities like transport, skills, housing and regeneration and net zero.

The devolution deal also guaranteed a funding stream of £1.14bn, spread over a 30-year period.

The result has reflected a tough night for the Conservatives in the local elections and on a national level after they lost the Blackpool South by-election, although the party did defy the odds to hold on to the Tees Valley mayoral seat.

Full result:

Claire Ward (Lab) – 181,040

Ben Bradley (Con) – 129,332

Frank Adlington-Stringer (Green) – 50,660

Alan Graves (Reform UK) – 49,201

Matt Relf (Ind) – 23,359

Helen Tamblyn-Saville (Lib Dem) – 15,970

Related topics:Ben BradleyEast MidlandsLabourDerbyshire County Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.