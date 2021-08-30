Man victim of ‘terrifying, vicious and violent attack’ in Mansfield

The victim is reported to have been befriended by a man and a woman in Mansfield at around 8.30pm on Sunday.

They asked the victim if he could lend them some money to buy alcohol and cigarettes from a garage on Rosemary Street.

Police enquiries are ongoing.

As they walked towards the petrol station, the trio were joined by another man reportedly known by the couple.

At this point, the victim was then allegedly dragged into a nearby alleyway and attacked by the two men who kicked and punched him to the ground as the woman looked on.

He was reportedly pinned down by his throat by one robber while the other offender ransacked his pockets stealing his mobile phone, watch and wallet, which included his bank cards and ID cards and £100 cash.

The two then ran off with the possessions and the woman went back towards Rosemary Street.

Officers attended the scene after they were alerted by a member of the public who found the victim with cuts and bruises.

Police managed to locate a 37-year-old woman believed to have been involved after she was spotted in a nearby street.

Officers arrested her on suspicion of robbery.

Detective Sergeant Dave Prest, who works for Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This is a terrifying, vicious and violent attack which has left the victim shaken.

“The robbery looks to be one of a coordinated nature.

“We were quick to arrest one person believed to be connected with this incident and work continues to apprehend the others.

“I would like to reassure local residents this is appears to be an isolated incident with no reports of similar situation.

“Thankfully this kind of situation is rare and we will always act to find those responsible to bring them to justice.

“We are appealing for anyone who has any information, footage or witnessed the robbery to come forward by calling 101, quoting incident number 668 of August 29,” he added.