Man ‘slashed through several layers of skin’ in broad daylight in Mansfield

The victim was approached in Leeming Street at around 4.15pm on Wednesday.

Officers said an offender shouted at him and ‘used a sharp object to slice through several layers of skin underneath his chin’.

Police have arrested two men in connection with the attack.

The victim was taken to hospital and needed stitches.

Detectives arrested two men at around 10.15pm on Friday.

They remain in custody on suspicion of grievous bodily harm while enquiries continue.

Detective Sergeant Lauren Morgan, of Nottinghamshire's criminal investigation department, said: "This incident happened in broad daylight in a busy area and we had been working around the clock to find out who was responsible.

"Initial enquiries suggested the people involved were known to each other and further investigative work led to two men being arrested.

"We believe a knife was used to carry out this attack but cannot say for definite at this point.

“We take knife crime incredibly seriously and being able to work closely with our specialist knife crime teams has really assisted our investigation.

“We’re grateful to have these additional resources which have already proven their ability in cracking down on such serious offences.

“While the victim’s injuries were not life threatening or altering, he will be scarred for life which will serve as a constant reminder of what happened.”

Anyone who can help Nottinghamshire Police as they investigate the crime should call 101, quoting incident 519 of May 12.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.