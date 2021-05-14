Major fire breaks out at allotments amid reports of explosion in Sutton

Firefighters from Ashfield, Mansfield, Alfreton, Blidworth and London Road are dealing with the blaze at Lane End Allotments.

It is understood the fire broke out at shortly after 9.30pm amid reports of a large explosion being heard.

Photos have emerged on social media of what appears to be a large blaze close to the pub and the nearby McDonald’s off King’s Mill Road East.

Flames light up the night sky behind the King's Mill Farm pub in Sutton this evening. Photo: Simona Sprowell

A post on Facebook by the pub confirmed that the premises and the fast-food restaurant had not been damaged.

It read: “Evening, as you may have heard, from social media, that there has been a fire near us and McDonald’s.

"Just to make everyone aware, it was the allotments next to the pub that were on fire and the fire services and other emergency services have dealt with the issue.

"There has been no damage done and it was dealt with quickly. We would like to this time to say thank you to all of the emergency services for dealing with the incident and protecting us from the fire.”

Plumes of smoke billow from the allotment close to the King's Mill Farm pub. Photo: Gary Norman.

Emergency services at the scene in Sutton tonight. Photo Steve Thornfield.