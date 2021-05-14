The only way is Essex for owners of popular Mansfield dog café

Liam and Arran Giles, who opened the popular Frenchie Frenchie on Toothill Lane in the town in November 2019, are busy preparing to open the doors to their new outlet selling dog treats at the prestigious Lakeside Shopping Centre on May 31.

The opening of the new Barkery – which will stock handmade treats such as WOOFnuts and WUFFles – comes just weeks after the pair launched The Barkery by Frenchie Frenchie in a permanent kiosk at Nottingham’s Victoria Centre.

And Arran says he and Liam have been stunned by the success of their business, which continues to go from strength to strength.

Frenchie Frenchie owner Arran Giles says the success of his business has been 'a whirlwind'

“We have been absolutely blown away by the success of our first Barkery,” said Arran.

"We know that times have been really hard for retail and hospitality over the past year, so to have not one, but two new outlets is just amazing.

"People seem to be really behind what we’re doing, which is just amazing."

Each Barkery creates at least two new jobs for locals and Arran and Liam say they hope their brand can continue to expand throughout the country.

The Barkery in Nottingham.

"Essex is the home of the pampered pooch so we are super excited to open, and we have others in the pipeline too,” Arran told Chad.

“To say it’s been a whirlwind is an understatement.”