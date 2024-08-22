Residents urged to avoid Kirklington Road as crews tackle Bilsthorpe blaze

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents have been asked to avoid the area.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service crews are on the scene at a fire in Bilsthorpe.

A spokesperson for the service said: “We currently have eight appliances in attendance at a fire on Kirklington Road, Bilsthorpe.

“If you can see or smell smoke, please shut your windows and doors.

“We are working hard to get the fire under control and ask that people avoid the area whilst we deal with the incident.”