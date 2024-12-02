Police release CCTV image as they hunt young mum’s killer after hit-and-run near Mansfield

Police say they urgently want to speak to a woman who they believe has vital information in relation to the murder of Alana Armstrong.

Alana Armstrong, 25, died at the scene of a collision in Batley Lane, Pleasley – at around 8pm on Tuesday, November 26.

The collision involved an e-bike and a dark coloured 4x4, believed to be a Land Rover Discovery, which had followed two e-bikes before ramming one of the bikes – causing the rider and pillion to fall off the bike. The car then drove off from the scene without stopping. Alana, who was from Tibshelf, was riding pillion on the bike. She was pronounced dead at the scene the collision.

Poiice have now issued a CCTV image of a woman they want to speak to about the incident. She was pictured outside The White Swan, in Meden Square, Pleasley, just before 8pm on Tuesday 26 November.

Chief Superintendent Dave Kirby, said: “The Land Rover Discovery that rammed the e-bike had pursued two bikes through the village – and drove off up Batley Lane – onto Rowthorne Lane – and the last known sighting of it was at this junction, turning right onto the A617 towards New Houghton.

“Since Tuesday a team of detectives have been working non-stop, searching the site where Alana was killed, conducting house-to-house enquiries, and scouring CCTV in the area.

“Two people who were arrested in connection with the incident have now been released without charge – and have been discounted from our investigation.

“We have already received a significant amount of information from the public and I want to thank everyone who has come forward already to help our investigation.

Alana sadly died at the scene of the collision.

“However, I know that there is more information out – and there are people who know who the person responsible is.

“Specifically, we know that there were two people in the Land Rover Discovery, that was manufactured between 2004 and 2009, that night – a man driving the vehicle and another person in the passenger seat.

“We urgently want to hear from anyone who may know those two people, who has seen a Land Rover Discovery that may have damage to its front end – or who knows of a vehicle matching that description that may have been recently repaired or had parts replaced.

“We also really want to speak to anyone who may have CCTV – in particular along the A617 from this junction heading towards New Houghton.”

Anyone with information can contact Derbyshire police, in confidence, using any of the below methods with reference 24*705090:

Website – police have crime reporting tools on thei website: use the online contact form

Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact

Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

To contact the incident room directly click here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/33EM24A62-PO1