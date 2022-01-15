Man charged with assaulting four police officers in Nottinghamshire

It is alleged the two female and two male officers were assaulted at Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham on Wednesday night by a man who had been arrested in Broxtowe earlier in the evening.

Steven Unwin, of no fixed address, was charged with assaulting four emergency workers.

The 41-year-old also faces a fifth assault charge relating to an incident at HMP Nottingham last year.

