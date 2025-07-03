Magic is coming to Mansfield in magnificent exhibition at museum

Embark on an enchanting journey through magic, mystery, and the hidden power of words.

‘Abracadabra’ reveals the true magic in our lives — not just on stage, but also in books, rituals, and beliefs from around the globe.

In the upcoming exhibition at Mansfield Museum, visitors will be amazed by iconic magician props, expressive costumes, and rarely-seen personal items, all brought together for the first time in a stunning display.

Experience the power of symbols, spells, and language as you explore fortune-telling, voodoo, scrying mirrors, divination, and esoteric traditions.

Mansfield Museum on Leeming Street.

Meet both real and imaginary witches and wizards, and discover the magic of the mind as portrayed in literature and film.

This exhibition is more than just a showcase; it's a magical experience for all ages, educational, interactive, unforgettable and free.

‘Abracadabra’ opens on Saturday, July 12, at Mansfield Museum.

It is ideal for families, curious minds, and anyone ready to believe in the extraordinary.