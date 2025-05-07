Prehistoric creepy crawlies swarm into Mansfield Museum

One of the exhibits at Carboniferous Monsters at Mansfield Museum

Fans of prehistoric monsters need to make a beeline for Mansfield Museum where they can come face to face with dog-sized scorpions, meat-eating dragonflies the size of seagulls and giant millipedes.

Carboniferous Monsters is a blockbuster national touring exhibition suitable for all ages, featuring stunning 350 million year-old original fossils, reconstructed giant prehistoric animals, and skeleton casts from museums around the world, many of which have never been displayed in the UK before.

The amazing exhibits will be on show in Mansfield until Saturday 27 September. The exhibition is free to view from Tuesday to Saturday, 10am to 3pm.

Visitors are taken back to the Carboniferous period – that is 100 million years before the dinosaurs! Back then Earth was full of tropical forests and swamps teeming with bizarre and ferocious creatures, some of which had larger teeth than a T. rex.

Sian Booth, Cultural Services Manager at Mansfield District Council, which runs the museum, said: “We are thrilled to be hosting this brilliant world class exhibition, thanks to our National Portfolio Organisation status and funding from Arts Council England.

“It is definitely one not to miss. These were the dinosaurs’ distant ancestors, the planet’s very first reptiles, the largest creepy-crawlies ever to live, and prehistoric animals unlike anything you’ve ever seen before.

“The exhibition shows what this area was like 300 million years ago and explores how the remains of these prehistoric plants were the source of the carbon which then formed the coal that would later be mined in Mansfield and other parts of Britain and which went on to fuel the industrial revolution.”

To find out more about museum visit its website (link opens in new window).