Live updates as ‘red alert’ extreme heat warning now in force across Mansfield and Ashfield

Mansfield and Ashfield has been issued a red warning for extreme heat across Monday and Tuesday, July 18 and 19.

By Jon Ball
Monday, 18th July 2022, 9:06 am
Updated Monday, 18th July 2022, 9:06 am

Scroll down for live updates.

Scorching heat has been forecasted.

Last updated: Monday, 18 July, 2022, 09:18

  • Mansfield and Ashfield has been issued a red warning for extreme heat across Monday and Tuesday, July 18 and 19
Monday, 18 July, 2022, 08:41

Nottinghamshire drivers warned of M1 delays after vehicle catches fire

Notts drivers warned of M1 rush-hour delays this morning after vehicle catches fire

Highways England is warning drivers of rush-hour delays this morning, after lanes were closed on the M1 after a vehicle fire.

Monday, 18 July, 2022, 09:14

‘Business as usual’ for local hospitals

‘Business as usual’ for local hospitals as patients urged to choose NHS services wisely during extreme heat

Hospital bosses have pledged ‘business as usual’ during the extreme hot weather.

Monday, 18 July, 2022, 09:14

Monday, 18 July, 2022, 09:15

First ever ‘red warning’ for extreme heat

Met Office issues first ever red warning for extreme heat in Mansfield

A red warning for extreme heat has been issued for the first time across Mansfield and Ashfield as scorching temperatures arrive tomorrow.

Monday, 18 July, 2022, 09:18

Weather update

BBC Weather predicts Mansfield will peak at about 35/36C today, between 3pm and 6pm - but warns tomorrow could hit 40C.

Today’s hour-by-hour temperatures...

10am - 26C, light winds from south-south-west.

11am - 29C.

Noon - 31C

1pm - 33C

2pm - 34C

3pm - 35C

4pm - 35C, feels like 36C

5pm - 35C, feels like 37C

6pm - 35C

7pm - 34C

8pm - 33C

9pm - 30C

And then dropping to a ‘low’ of 22C overnight.

