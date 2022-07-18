Live updates as ‘red alert’ extreme heat warning now in force across Mansfield and Ashfield

Scroll down for live updates.
Live updates as ‘red alert’ extreme heat warning now in force in Mansfield and Ashfield
Last updated: Monday, 18 July, 2022, 09:18
- Mansfield and Ashfield has been issued a red warning for extreme heat across Monday and Tuesday, July 18 and 19
Nottinghamshire drivers warned of M1 delays after vehicle catches fire
Notts drivers warned of M1 rush-hour delays this morning after vehicle catches fire
Highways England is warning drivers of rush-hour delays this morning, after lanes were closed on the M1 after a vehicle fire.
'Business as usual' for local hospitals
‘Business as usual’ for local hospitals as patients urged to choose NHS services wisely during extreme heat
Hospital bosses have pledged ‘business as usual’ during the extreme hot weather.
First ever 'red warning' for extreme heat
Met Office issues first ever red warning for extreme heat in Mansfield
A red warning for extreme heat has been issued for the first time across Mansfield and Ashfield as scorching temperatures arrive tomorrow.
Weather update
BBC Weather predicts Mansfield will peak at about 35/36C today, between 3pm and 6pm - but warns tomorrow could hit 40C.
Today’s hour-by-hour temperatures...
10am - 26C, light winds from south-south-west.
11am - 29C.
Noon - 31C
1pm - 33C
2pm - 34C
3pm - 35C
4pm - 35C, feels like 36C
5pm - 35C, feels like 37C
6pm - 35C
7pm - 34C
8pm - 33C
9pm - 30C
And then dropping to a ‘low’ of 22C overnight.