‘Business as usual’ for local hospitals as patients urged to choose NHS services wisely during extreme heat

However, chiefs at Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs Mansfield Community and Sutton’s King’s Mill hospitals are urging patients to ‘choose the NHS service that best suits their needs’.

Dr David Selwyn, SFH medical director, said: “Our hardworking NHS colleagues are continuing to work around the clock – 24 hours a day, seven days a week – to keep vital services running for patients and this week will be no different, despite the soaring temperatures.

“Prevention is often the best way to avoid people becoming unwell and there are simple things we can all do to help stay healthy when it is extremely warm, like drinking plenty of water, applying sunscreen, avoiding excess alcohol, avoiding unsupervised open water swimming and looking out for those who are unable to keep themselves cool and hydrated, particularly if they have a health condition.

Dr David Selwyn, Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust medical director.

“If you think you need medical treatment and it’s not an emergency, please visit nhs.uk or call NHS111 for advice to help keep our hospitals clear for those that need them most.”

The trust said ‘the vast majority’ of non-urgent appointments will go-ahead as planned, although ‘a small number of the most vulnerable patients, most at-risk of becoming seriously unwell in the extreme heat have already been contacted to rearrange their appointments for their own safety’.

The trust said all other appointments today and tomorrow, July 18-19, when the Met Office’s red weather warning is in place, will go-ahead as planned.

A trust spokesman said: “Those patients are asked not to call the Trust unless they need to rearrange, in order to free-up call handlers to help other patients.

Any patient not comfortable or confident travelling to their appointment in the extreme heat is being asked to call the trust’s booking line using the information provided on their appointment letter to rearrange, if they wish.

Dr Selwyn said: “Our message to patients who are due to attend our hospitals for an appointment over the coming days is clear.

“Your NHS is here for you, but please don’t call us to check if your appointment is going ahead – we will call you if there is a problem.”