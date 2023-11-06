Litter-picking Kimberley youngsters are winners at Broxtowe Voluntary Awards

Two young community champions from Kimberley were among those honoured at this year’s Broxtowe Voluntary Awards.

Christopher Boneham and Emma Boneham were awarded the Young Volunteer Award for their efforts in helping keep Kimberley littler-free.

Christopher, aged seven, and Emma, aged five, regularly join their dad, Coun Sam Boneham, chairman of the council’s estates committe, and other members of the Kimberley Big Clean Team to help pick litter in the local area.

They have always had the option to stay home but every month they ask to join in and spend a couple of hours litter-picking around Kimberley.

Kimberley youngsters Christopher and Emma Boneham won the Young Volunteer Award at the Broxtowe Voluntary Awards. Photo: Submited

Another local winner on the night was Adam Thomas, who picked up the Sporting Volunteer Award.

Adam and his team of coaches have reinvented football within Brinsley, coaching and hosting matches, as well as fundraising to help local groups get involved.

This has included setting up an exchange for grown-out football boots and kits to allow children to start playing football.

Other volunteers from across Broxtowe were also recognised for their commitment and dedication to improving the lives of other people.

Brian and Beryl Hickling were awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award for their 25 years of work with Elderberries, Greasley, a weekly club which provides opportunities for elderly residents to meet, share a cuppa and enjoy entertainment together.

Stephen Richardson won the Benefitting Broxtowe Award for his work ensuring the food banks of Stapleford and the wider areas of Broxtowe are fully stocked and supplied.

Founder of Heya Nottingham, Marwa Soliman, won both the Community Hero Award and Cuture and Heritage Award for devoting her time and resources to ensure that woman and families can participate in activities that foster a sense of belonging within, and among, the Arab community and that Arabic culture is celebrated and shared with British and other cultures.

Heather Brunt won the Green Futures Award for setting up Incredible Edible Beeston, while Jamie Ellis won the Youth Work Volunteer Award for his work for more than 20 years with Stapleford Boys Brigade and being vice-chair for Brigades in Nottinghamshire.

Coun Teresa Cullen, Mayor of Broxtowe, said: "Community spirit is alive and kicking in Broxtowe and our winners are evidence of that.