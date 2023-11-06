Kimberley levelling up takes major step forward as planning permission approved for Bennerley Viaduct project

The £16.5 million Levelling Up Project in Kimberley has taken a major step forward after planning permission was approved for significant works at Bennerley Viaduct, including a visitors’ centre.

Broxtowe Council has granted planning permission, which includes: The creation of an eastern earth ramp at the viaduct; the creation of a cycle path and pedestrian access on this new ramp; a visitors’ centre which will include educational facilities, a shop, toilets, and a seating area in the summer; cycle racks and car parking facilities for visitors.

Coun Milan Radulovic (Lab), council leader and portfolio holder for economic development and asset management, said: “Bennerley Viaduct is one of the most iconic sites in the local area and the approval of plans to enhance its offering mark a major milestone in our investment plans for Kimberley.

"As well as improving accessibility and creating jobs these developments will help ensure that local people and tourists can learn more about the heritage of our area, preserving it for future generations.

Levelling up funding has been approved for works at Bennerley Viaduct. Photo: Reg Lowe

The council has worked closely with the Friends of Bennerley Viaduct on the proposals for the site and as part of the wider levelling up project and it is fantastic to see such an engaged and committed group working to improve the local area.

"It’s a really exciting time for Kimberley and I look forward to seeing this and our other projects come to life over the coming months and years.”

John Scruton, chair of trustees at the Friends of Bennerley Viaduct, added: "The Friends of Bennerley Viaduct are thrilled to receive the positive planning decision from Broxtowe Council.

"We are grateful to the council, friends and the public for their support on this application

"And we want to thank the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities and their team for the opportunities this levelling up funding brings.

We look forward to working with our partners to turn this ambitious plan into reality."

Darren Henry (Con), Broxtowe MP, said "I am delighted that permission has been granted for the new visitor centre, car park, bicycle racks and eastern ramp at Bennerley Viaduct.

"The improvements are being delivered as part of the £16.5 million Kimberley levelling up bid.

"The eastern ramp is something I have long campaigned for, it will increase accessibility to the 'Iron Giant' and mean that more of my constituents will be able to enjoy the incredible views, as well as making the ramp easier for those with pushchairs or bikes.

I very much look forward to seeing the work completed and the ways in which our community benefit from these improvements."

Chris Boardman, of Active Travel England, visited Bennerley Viaduct earlier this year to highlight the site as a key part of connecting Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire cycle routes.

As well as the improvements to Bennerley Viaduct, the Kimberley levelling up fund includes a town centre improvement project with construction of a new business and community hub, small business grants and lighting equipment for town centre displays to drive visitor footfall, as well as new sports facilities.