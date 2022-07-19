Lincs and Notts Ride of Thanks is returning to Nottinghamshire after two year break

The Lincs and Notts Ride of Thanks on September 4, will be raising much needed funds for the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance (LNAA), Lincolnshire Emergency Blood Bikes Service (LEBBS) and Nottinghamshire Blood Bikes (NBB).

Roland Johns, volunteer and joint organiser of the event, said: “Due to Covid-19 we had to cancel our ride for 2020 and 2021, but we are finally delighted to announce, it will take place once again.

"And, we hope to make it the biggest yet. For bikers of all ages, it’s a fantastic event seeing hundreds of colourful bikes travelling together through our local towns and villages.”

The Lincs and Notts Ride of Thanks is returning after a two year break

Starting at Newark Showground, the circular route will make its way through some of the most glorious countryside and villages across Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire.

We all know that bikers and their families recognise the important role the LNAA plays for many different communities.

The enhanced level of pre-hospital critical care delivered to patients at the scene, gives people with the most severe injuries and medical conditions the very best chance of survival when minutes matter.

And with the crews on call 24 hours of the day, 365 days of the year, the highly skilled doctors, paramedics and pilots are there to help people across Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire, involved in life-threatening incidents every single day.

Erica Ley, senior helicopter emergency services (HEMS) paramedic at LNAA said: “We have helped so many bikers, and with that, they often recognise the importance of our service.

“As a charity, we rely on the support from the public to do this, and our annual Ride to Save Lives is just one of the ways in which bikers can help to raise vital awareness and funds to keep our helicopter in the sky.”

It costs just £10 entry per bike and the Lincs and Notts Ride of Thanks is asking for a donation for any pillion riders.