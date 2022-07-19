Man suffered serious head injury after being followed by group in Mansfield

Investigations are ongoing after reports the 28-year-old victim was attacked after being followed by a group.

It’s believed the incident happened in the Newgate Lane area of Mansfield at around 9.30pm yesterday (Monday, July 18).

The victim was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

Newgate Lane is currently closed, from Ratcliffe Gate up to Sandy Lane, while police continue with their enquiries.

Detective Inspector Luke Todd, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Our enquiries are ongoing into this assault, including checking CCTV footage, and we are urging anyone who saw what happened to please get in touch with us.

“We would also like to hear from any drivers who were in the area around this time and who may have captured dash-cam footage of the incident.”