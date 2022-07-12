Learn how you could help fight climate change at Mansfield Museum's new exhibition

The exhibition, Climate! How we can change the world, explores the small actions we can all take to make big changes to the planet.

Coun Stuart Richardson, portfolio holder for Regeneration and Growth, said: “Minor changes to our lifestyle such as walking or cycling instead of traveling by car, or recycling your rubbish as well as clothes and other household objects you no longer need, will amount to a major difference if everyone in the district does their bit.

“I’m excited to visit the museum with my family this summer and see for myself the wonderful work the staff there continue to put on display for our schoolchildren and residents.”

The climate exhibition is interactive and asks you to make a pledge of the changes you will make after visiting. You can have a go on an exercise bike, try the litter pickers, or just chill on the sofa while reading David Attenborough and Greta Thunberg’s take on the climate emergency we are facing.

You will also have the opportunity to contribute to the museum community art piece, decorating a replica globe with newspaper and magazine images that represent climate change, the issues we are facing and the actions we need to take for a better future.

Sian Booth, cultural services manager for Mansfield District Council said: “Our visitor numbers always rise during the school summer holidays and we are looking forward to welcoming families from Mansfield and beyond to discover that together, we really can change the world.

"Participants in our Art Power course have contributed to the exhibition so look out for a crocheted wind turbine as you walk round the gallery when you visit us.”

School holiday activities will run Tuesday to Friday during August including your chance to make a bug hotel and recycled jewellery.

Mansfield Museum is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10am to 3pm.