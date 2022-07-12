Mansfield college interns celebrated for their progress at graduation ceremony

Parents, employers and members of the college’s executive team joined students and teachers from the supported internship programme to award students with their certificates of attendance, and to congratulate them with awards for achieving results in range of categories.

The group of 16 students scooped accolades for employee of the year, work placement good attendance, independent travellers and most improved employee.

The supported internship course helps students to develop employability skills by providing them with placements at a range of local businesses.

The team of interns from Vision West Nottinghamshire College in Mansfield

While on tailored placements they gain valuable customer service skills, learn about customer rights, responsibilities in the workplace as well as personal skills such as the ability to work as part of a team, building self-confidence and improving personal and social development.

Representatives from a range of businesses including Mansfield District Council (Mansfield Museum and the Palace Theatre), Gedling Borough Council, Tea With Mrs B Café and Home Start joined in the festivities.

Louise Pilter, employability and SEND manager, said: “Our interns have had such a very hard-working and successful year of learning and working. I couldn’t be prouder of them.

Representatives from Mansfield District Council with students and staff

“I am delighted that so many of our graduating interns are now ready and confident to tackle a range of jobs and voluntary roles – they should all be very proud of their own personal journeys and how much they have developed through hard work and dedication.”