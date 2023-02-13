News you can trust since 1952
Latest listings for Mansfield Spiritualist Centre

The latest events at Mansfield Spiritualist Centre have been announced.

By Sandra DownsContributor
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

The centre, on Dallas Street, Mansfield town centre, is hosting drop-in healing on Monday, February 13, from 5.30-7pm, and Saturday, February 18, from 10.30am-noon.

On Wednesday, February 15, at 7.30pm, there is an evening of mediumship with Margaret Pearson, priced £3.50 for members and £4.50 non-members.

On Sunday, February 19, at 6.30pm, there will be a divine service with medium Irene Renshaw.

Mansfield Spiritualist Centre, Dallas Street, Mansfield town centre.
Private readings are available upon request.

The annual membership fee remains at £6.50.

See fb.com/mansfieldspiritualistcentre