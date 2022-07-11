Crew members of LNAA, together with representatives of other emergency charities were invited to a special presentation at RAF Scampton, where the Red Arrows are currently based.

They witnessed a superb display by the Red Arrows Team as they practised their latest manoeuvres in the air and the iconic yellow LNAA helicopter also made a guest appearance before being called away on a shout to an incident in South Yorkshire.

Wing Commander David Montenego OBE MA, commanding officer of the Red Arrows said: “It is an honour to see their work in action, knowing that the funds we have given will contribute to the great work that they do.”

The Red Arrows Trust has donated £3,000 to Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance (LNAA), as part of their annual gifting to local charities.

The LNAA is one of the UK’s leading Helicopter Emergency Service (HEMS) Charities, funded purely by generous donations.

The charity has just witnessed its busiest June on record, responding to a total of 172 call-outs.

Together with rising costs, especially in the cost of fuel, it means the amount needed to keep this life-saving charity operational for this year is now set to top £8 million.

The Red Arrows Trust gains an income from royalties associated with sales of approved Red Arrows memorabilia and then distributes it to worthy causes twice a year.

Their donation to LNAA will fund the cost of winter tyres for the two Critical Care Cars which operate in Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire and also the purchase of blizzard blankets and warming blankets for patients’ use.

Each year the Critical Care Cars are called to tasks in all weather conditions and the tyres are essential bits of kit.

Captain Llewis Ingamells, Unit Chief Pilot for LNAA, who gratefully received the donation, said: “We appreciate the special relationship that the LNAA has with the Red Arrows.