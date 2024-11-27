Langwith woman hails 'good genes’ as secret to 100 years

By Phoebe Cox
Published 27th Nov 2024, 10:30 BST

A mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who owned shops in Warsop, Mansfield, Shirebrook, and Chesterfield celebrates her 100th birthday, sharing that “good genes” and a fulfilling life are the secrets to reaching a century.

Joan was born on November 24, 1924, in London.

During the early part of World War II, she was evacuated from the city.

In 1942, she joined the Women's Royal Naval Service (WRNS), commonly known as the Wrens.

Joan Pepperday celebrates 100th birthday.Joan Pepperday celebrates 100th birthday.
Joan Pepperday celebrates 100th birthday.

Throughout the war, Joan was one of 8,000 Wrens who received training for various roles, including Radio Operators, Meteorologists, and Bomb Markers. By 1944, at the height of the service, there were 74,000 women involved in more than 200 different jobs.

Joan served in the Wrens for four years and left the service in 1946 when she met and married her husband, Barry, in Pleasley.

The couple had a son together, named David.

David said: “We are so proud of mum and all she has achieved.

“It is local people like her who deserve to be celebrated and have their stories heard.”

Joan spoke fondly of her son’s marriage to his wife, Sandra, with whom he has three daughters.

She is proud of her granddaughters and loves her family dearly.

Throughout her working life, Joan owned shops in Shirebrook, Warsop, Chesterfield, and Mansfield, selling a variety of items including toys and stationery.

She retired in 1984 and moved to Langwith, where she bought a larger house and opened a bed-and-breakfast for a few years before retiring again. Sadly, her husband Barry passed away in 1994.

Joan was on her own for many years until 2002, when she met her husband, Brian.

They have been together ever since and have built a happy life in Langwith.

When asked about her secret to 100 years, she said: “My family has good genes, that must be the secret.

“My cousin lived to 101 and I have other relatives in their eighties. I must have good genes and I have lived a good life.”

Joan now has a great-granddaughter, and her extended family gather for special occasions throughout the year.

One of her most memorable experiences was visiting New Zealand with Brian.

She added: “It was lovely. I enjoyed that very much.”

She said she loved celebrating her 100th birthday with family.

