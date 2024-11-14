From Miss Sherwood Forest of the 70s to Miss Mansfield & Sherwood Forest of the noughties – the contest has always been a glitzy affair, with the winner crowned in front of hundreds.

As well as winning the coveted title, the beauty queen spends a year raising money for charity and taking part in community events throughout the town.

Have a look through this gallery of previous winners and the events they attended – and see if you can spot any familiar faces.

1 . The 1974 final Miss Sherwood Forest finalists from 1974. Photo: Chad Photo Sales

2 . 2010 "You're through to the next round " says judge Charlotte Crosby, left ,along with the other judge Miss Mansfield Jane Hatfield as they prepare for their Who's Got Talent competition in 2010 to raise money for charity Photo: Angela Ward Photo Sales

3 . 2010 Miss Mansfield Final of 2010 - pictured here are the judges, including previous winner Dannyelle Charles. Photo: Jane Hilton Photo Sales

4 . Chelsea Edgington 2010 Winner Chelsea Edgington with her family, from left, sisters Hannah Taylor and Brooke Edgington, dad Tony Edgington and grandparents Bill and Sheila Edgington. Photo: Jane Hilton Photo Sales