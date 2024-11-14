Fitness coach Tony Hubbard,of Fitness First, is surrounded by Miss Mansfield finalists, back from left, Donna Hubbard, of the Miss Mansfield promotions team, Karina Evans, Eleanor Castledine, Charlotte Spencer, Karina Marsh, Robyn Ashley, Jade Keightley and Chelsea Edgington. Front, from left, Rochelle North, Stephanie Helliwell, Holly Gunson and Trish Mapletoft, of the Miss Mansfield promotions team. .Fitness coach Tony Hubbard,of Fitness First, is surrounded by Miss Mansfield finalists, back from left, Donna Hubbard, of the Miss Mansfield promotions team, Karina Evans, Eleanor Castledine, Charlotte Spencer, Karina Marsh, Robyn Ashley, Jade Keightley and Chelsea Edgington. Front, from left, Rochelle North, Stephanie Helliwell, Holly Gunson and Trish Mapletoft, of the Miss Mansfield promotions team. .
See who can you spot in this retro gallery from the always popular Miss Mansfield beauty pageant

By Katrina Taylor

Community Reporter

Published 17th Mar 2021, 17:11 GMT
Updated 9th Nov 2024, 12:56 GMT
Miss Mansfield & Sherwood Forest is a prestigious title that has been celebrated for decades and here we head back in time to check out previous winners and finalists from down the years.

From Miss Sherwood Forest of the 70s to Miss Mansfield & Sherwood Forest of the noughties – the contest has always been a glitzy affair, with the winner crowned in front of hundreds.

As well as winning the coveted title, the beauty queen spends a year raising money for charity and taking part in community events throughout the town.

Have a look through this gallery of previous winners and the events they attended – and see if you can spot any familiar faces.

Miss Sherwood Forest finalists from 1974.

1. The 1974 final

Miss Sherwood Forest finalists from 1974. Photo: Chad

"You're through to the next round " says judge Charlotte Crosby, left ,along with the other judge Miss Mansfield Jane Hatfield as they prepare for their Who's Got Talent competition in 2010 to raise money for charity

2. 2010

"You're through to the next round " says judge Charlotte Crosby, left ,along with the other judge Miss Mansfield Jane Hatfield as they prepare for their Who's Got Talent competition in 2010 to raise money for charity Photo: Angela Ward

Miss Mansfield Final of 2010 - pictured here are the judges, including previous winner Dannyelle Charles.

3. 2010

Miss Mansfield Final of 2010 - pictured here are the judges, including previous winner Dannyelle Charles. Photo: Jane Hilton

Winner Chelsea Edgington with her family, from left, sisters Hannah Taylor and Brooke Edgington, dad Tony Edgington and grandparents Bill and Sheila Edgington.

4. Chelsea Edgington 2010

Winner Chelsea Edgington with her family, from left, sisters Hannah Taylor and Brooke Edgington, dad Tony Edgington and grandparents Bill and Sheila Edgington. Photo: Jane Hilton

