A Pleasley man was armed with a machete when he tried to get into his neighbour's house to "scare him," a court has heard.

Gavin Tuffin was shirtless when he was captured on ring doorbell camera with the blade just before 6pm on June 20, said prosecutor Becky Allsop.He claimed he had been stabbed first and alluded to a superficial injury on his arm, she said.Because he has a previous conviction for possessing a blade from 2017 he faces a mandatory six-month prison sentence.Mark Stocks, mitigating, said it was an unusual case because no one made a complaint to the police and the only evidence was the CCTV footage.The machete belongs to his brother and is normally kept in a locked shed with his camping gear."No one knows how Mr Tuffin managed to access the shed," he said. "He has difficulty in recalling anything about this incident, indeed he has difficulty in recalling anything."