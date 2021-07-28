The reminder for families comes from Mansfield District Council as the summer break gets underway.

The council, its neighbourhood wardens and CCTV teams are already stepping up efforts – working closely with the police - to reduce and prevent anti-social behaviour in the town centre.

Marcus Rashford who is supporting Mansfield District Council's summer Holiday Activity and Food scheme, 2021.

The move comes after reports of youngsters climbing on scaffolding in Mansfield town centre and entering the Four Seasons multi-storey car park.

They have also been drinking alcohol in Mansfield Market Place and were verbally abusive to Mansfield council employees as they carried out their duties.

Some incidents have resulted in the police being called and further action being taken.

The authority says it now has ‘increasing concerns’ over potential further anti-social behaviour, once all the schools have finally broken up.

Mansfield Town Centre

Councillor Marion Bradshaw, portfolio holder for safer communities, housing and wellbeing, said: “We have concerns for the safety of the youngsters who are putting themselves and others in potential danger.

“We will also not tolerate anyone abusing our staff or members of the public in any way and will always seek to take appropriate action against anti-social behaviour.”

She added “There are plenty of summer holiday activities on across the district, including free places for those who are eligible for free school meals, so there is no need to be at a loose end.

“Please take advantage of these and have a safe, enjoyable summer that you can remember for all the right reasons.”

Coun Bradshaw urged parents to visit ithe council’s website for details of some of the summer holiday activities.

She said: “Our community safety team, including Neighbourhood Wardens and CCTV, are working closely with the police to help reduce and prevent these specific incidents, as well as all other incidents of crime and disorder throughout the entire district.”

One scheme during the holidays, recently featured in the Chad, is the Holiday Activities and Food Programme supported by England footballer Marcus Rashford.

Mansfield District Council is coordinating the Department for Education funded scheme targeted at children (5 to 16 years), eligible for benefits-related Free School Meals. More information is at: www.mansfield.gov.uk/HAF202