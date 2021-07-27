Gordon Garside, 38, launched a ferocious assault on his female victim after an altercation on a bus in Mansfield.

Garside, of Redcliffe Street, Sutton, had boarded the bus with another woman at around 9.40pm on December 4, in 2019.

After a brief argument with the victim Garside began punching and kicking her in the head – leaving her needing hospital treatment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The attack happened in Mansfield

When he was arrested soon afterwards Garside also assaulted a police officer – kicking him in the head from the rear seat.

Garside, who claimed to have been drinking heavily before the incident, then slipped free of his handcuffs and attempted to choke the officer before he was eventually restrained.

Garside, who pleaded guilty to both assaults, appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday and was sentenced to one year in prison suspended for two years. He was also ordered to pay £340 in costs.

Inspector Nick Butler, district police commander for Mansfield, said: “This was an appalling incident of violence committed by a man who responded to an argument with another passenger in a grossly disproportionate way. To make things even worse for himself he then launched a separate assault on the police officer who had stepped in to restore order.

He added “His behaviour on that night was absolutely disgraceful. Police officers are there to protect the public – a role they fulfil with dedication and bravery every single day.