Kirkby Leisure Centre is a step closer to completion

Work on the Kirkby Leisure Centre’s car park is progressing well and visitors can now access the facility by the newly finished footpath.

By Ashfield CouncilContributor
Published 13th Apr 2023, 10:31 BST- 1 min read

The new car park on Hodgkinson Road will have spaces for 89 cars, including disabled parking and six electric charging points.

It will also accommodate greener transport methods with ten cycle hoops and lockable cycle storage. The car park should be finished by June 2023.

Kirkby Leisure Centre's new entrance.Kirkby Leisure Centre's new entrance.
Kirkby Leisure Centre's new entrance.
The old Festival Hall was demolished in February 2023, Material from the demolition has been crushed to form a recycled aggregate which has been used in the construction of the new car park.

The £15.5 million centre has welcomed more than 207,000 visitors through the doors since opening in August 2022. The centre provides state-of-the-art leisure and sport facilities for the whole community.

Robert Docherty, Ashfield Council executive director of place, said: “The centre is now a modern landmark in Kirkby and has been welcomed by residents and users of the centre.

“It is fantastic to see the final phase of the project nearing completion. We know how invaluable the larger accessible car park will be for centre visitors and we look forward to it being fully operational in the coming months.”

