Day of action to help stop illegal off-roading in Mansfield

A day of action was held to help tackle illegal off-roading in Mansfield.

By Shelley Marriott
Published 13th Apr 2023, 10:02 BST- 1 min read

A post on the Mansfield District Police Facebook said: “Mansfield South Neighborhood Policing Team and Operation Reacher teamed up for a day of action as a part of #OpNebraska, which is an operation focused on targeting illegal off-roading on a patch of wasteland locally known as the desert in Mansfield.

“As a result of the day two section 59 notices were issued which provides officers with the power to seize the vehicle should it be seen illegally off-roading in the future.

Day of action focused on targeting illegal off-roading on a patch of wasteland locally known as the desert in MansfieldDay of action focused on targeting illegal off-roading on a patch of wasteland locally known as the desert in Mansfield
“Additionally three vehicles were seized for various documentation offences.”

Day of action focused on targeting illegal off-roading on a patch of wasteland locally known as the desert in MansfieldDay of action focused on targeting illegal off-roading on a patch of wasteland locally known as the desert in Mansfield
Day of action focused on targeting illegal off-roading on a patch of wasteland locally known as the desert in MansfieldDay of action focused on targeting illegal off-roading on a patch of wasteland locally known as the desert in Mansfield
Additionally three vehicles were seized for various documentation offencesAdditionally three vehicles were seized for various documentation offences
