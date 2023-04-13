A post on the Mansfield District Police Facebook said: “Mansfield South Neighborhood Policing Team and Operation Reacher teamed up for a day of action as a part of #OpNebraska, which is an operation focused on targeting illegal off-roading on a patch of wasteland locally known as the desert in Mansfield.

“As a result of the day two section 59 notices were issued which provides officers with the power to seize the vehicle should it be seen illegally off-roading in the future.

Day of action focused on targeting illegal off-roading on a patch of wasteland locally known as the desert in Mansfield

“Additionally three vehicles were seized for various documentation offences.”

