Kirkby dad completes triathlon in memory of late baby daughter Rosie

A father from Kirkby has completed a triathlon in memory of his late daughter, with support from friends, family, and donations from across the community.

Ryan Perkins has completed a triathlon to raise additional funds in his late daughter’s honour.

The funding secured will provide thicker, soundproof covers for all incubators in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Nottingham City and Queen's Medical Centre, ensuring a safer and more comfortable environment for premature babies.

Ryan’s fundraising journey began earlier this year, after the death of his daughter, Rosie.

Ryan Perkins held a triathlon for Rosie at Your Space, Mansfield.

Rosie, was born on Thursday, February 15, 2024, at 24 weeks, weighing 1lb 7oz, at King’s Mill Hospital.

A few hours after her birth, Rosie was transferred to Nottingham City NICU, which is specifically designed to care for babies born from 22 weeks.

Rosie passed away at 30 days old after treatment to close her Patent Ductus Arteriosus (PDA) valve failed.

Ryan’s fundraising event took place daily at Your Space on Portland Street in Mansfield, where he works as a team leader.

It started on World Mental Health Day, October 10, and concluded on World Prematurity Day, November 17.

Ryan's fundraising efforts, supported by funds raised by Katie Lancaster for her Hyrox in memory of Rosie, reached just under £1,000 in 39 days.

His fundraising efforts this year have exceeded £14,000.

Ryan thanked the community for their support and expressed gratitude to your Chad for covering his fundraising efforts in the months following Rosie's passing.

On the total raised, he said: “It is just crazy if I am honest, but now the planning starts for next year’s challenges.”

To make a donation, readers can visit gofund.me/936db339.