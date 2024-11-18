Four people charged over Mansfield retail park theft

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Four people have been charged after police recovered hundreds of pounds worth of clothes which were stolen from a retail park.

Officers were alerted to a theft in Mansfield’s St Peter’s Retail Park shortly before 6.30pm on Monday, November 11.

A short time later they were able to trace several suspects to a nearby car park where the items were recovered from a car.

Four people have now been charged with theft.

They are as follows;

Corina Hurmuz, aged 34, of Landseer Court, Corby.

Eduard Craescu, aged 24, of Rossetti Road, Corby.

Vasile Stan, aged 23, of Gainsborough Road, Corby.

Juliana Padure, aged 22, of Gainsborough Road, Corby.

Craesscu has also been charged with driving without a licence and driving without insurance.

All four suspects are due to appear at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on December 10.