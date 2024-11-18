Photos: Children in Need 2024 in 22 photos across Mansfield and Ashfield

By Phoebe Cox
Published 18th Nov 2024, 12:19 GMT
Here are 22 photos from Mansfield and Ashfield of young people fundraising and dressed up for Children in Need.

Children in Need 2024 returned on Friday, November 15.

As usual, young people fundraised and dressed up (or down) for the event.

Here are just 22 out of more than 100 that were submitted.

Recognise anyone?

Students from West Notts have been getting involved.

1. Fundraising

Students from West Notts have been getting involved. Photo: Vision West Notts

Mila-Grace, 10, and Arlie-Grace, aged seven, with Pudsey.

2. Pudsey

Mila-Grace, 10, and Arlie-Grace, aged seven, with Pudsey. Photo: Gemma Holmes

Florence, aged nine.

3. Pudsey ears

Florence, aged nine. Photo: Stu N Sarma Godfrey

Lucy, aged two.

4. All smiles

Lucy, aged two. Photo: Katherine Morris

