Investigations underway after large blaze near pub and McDonald’s in Sutton

The blaze happened at an allotment close to the King’s Mill Farm pub on Friday night.

Firefighters from Ashfield, Mansfield, Alfreton, Blidworth and London Road were called to the incident at Lane End Allotments.

Plumes of smoke billow from the allotment close to the King's Mill Farm pub. Picture by Gary Norman.

It is understood the fire broke out at shortly after 9.30pm amid reports of a large explosion being heard.

Photos emerged on social media of flames and smoke close to the pub and the nearby McDonald’s off King’s Mill Road East.

A post on Facebook by the pub confirmed that the premises and the fast-food restaurant had not been damaged.

It read: “Evening, as you may have heard, from social media, that there has been a fire near us and McDonald’s.

"Just to make everyone aware, it was the allotments next to the pub that were on fire and the fire services and other emergency services have dealt with the issue.

"There has been no damage done and it was dealt with quickly. We would like to this time to say thank you to all of the emergency services for dealing with the incident and protecting us from the fire.”

Residents have expressed their shock at the incident.

Commenting on our Facebook page, one woman said: “I thought someone was letting fireworks off – if this is related I heard it in Langwith Junction.

“I hope everyone is OK.”

A man added: “I work at King’s Mill McDonald’s.

“It was a gas canister that exploded and shook the whole building.”

Others praised firefighters for their ‘amazing, swift action to extinguish the fire’.