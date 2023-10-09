Stanton Hill cannabis farmer found hiding under loft insulation during police raid

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers found a total of 323 plants and growing equipment after executing a warrant at the property in Brand Lane, Stanton Hill.

When they entered the roof space via a hand-made wooden ladder, they found 57-year-old Naim Maloku hiding among the insulation and arrested him.

There was no-one else inside the house.

Naim Maloku was jailed after pleading guilty to growing cannabis. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Maloku, of no fixed address, was subsequently charged and pleaded guilty to the production of cannabis.

He appeared at Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing on Friday, October 6.

The court heard the electrical supply to the property had been bypassed and that it was clearly a significant commercial operation.

Maloku, who entered the country illegally three years ago, was employed there as a gardener and had been given keys allowing him to come and go.

He was also put in charge of a CCTV security system to monitor the property which was raided by officer on the morning of March 21.

Maloku was jailed for one year and four months and was told he may be deported in due course.

Inspector Jon Hewitt, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The cultivation of cannabis is often seen as a minor offence but there are many hidden dangers, including risk of fire.

"Tampering with the electricity supply to power a cannabis farm can have potentially fatal consequences for neighbouring properties as well.

“We are determined to tackle cannabis cultivation as it can cause misery for local communities and often has strong links to organised crime, with criminals willing to commit violence to protect their assets.

“At the time of the warrant we also successfully applied for a premises closure order which resulted in the property being boarded up.

"We will not only pursue those growing drugs but also those that facilitate it including landlords who do not complete their legal and moral obligations to ensure their properties are suitable tenanted.

“We will always respond to any reports we receive of illegal drug activity and investigate.