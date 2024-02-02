Countdown is on for Mansfield’s first ever Light Night

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Light Night is a four-day free event starting on Saturday 10 February from 4pm to 8pm each evening, with it taking between 30 minutes and an hour to complete the circuit.

As well as the stunning light displays, there will also be a silent disco on the opening night of the event. Canvas will be immersing attendees with four hours of music, with three channels to choose from, including R&B/dance, cheesy pop, and Disney, from 4pm to 6pm, followed by Gamer FM from 6pm to 8pm.

There will be an indoor experience in a marquee or an outdoor area to view the fantastic light display whilst dancing away. Headsets are available to hire for a £5 cash deposit, and this will be refunded on their safe return.

Carr Bank Park

Executive Mayor Andy Abrahams said: “Light Night is fast becoming an event you simply cannot miss this month!

“I am so proud of the offering we are putting on for residents, right in the heart of one of our award-winning parks. As well as the dazzling creative displays, there will be music, food, and plenty of entertainment – there will be something for everyone to enjoy.

“Bring your torches, lights, and glowsticks to Carr Bank, let’s banish away any winter blues and make this first event of 2024 an enjoyable one to remember.”

The family-friendly event will kick off a series of free events as part of the Destination Mansfield project, which will see more than £450,000 invested in events in the next two years. The investment has been made possible through working with partners to put funding from the Towns Fund, Arts Council England, Mansfield BID, and other private sector contributors to the best use.

Glowing walkabout entertainers will also be dancing among the crowds, casting a captivating symphony of lights and wearing illuminated costumes including LED wings and beautiful headpieces. The eye-catching performers will gracefully move through the event on foot or stilts, entertaining and engaging with attendees, showing their stunning wings and mesmerising movements.

Also at the event, The Green Man, one of talented artist Jason Wilsher-Mills’ incredible light up inflatable sculptures will be the centrepiece of Mansfield Light Night for the Saturday and Sunday. Jason is a disabled digital artist who initially trained as an oil painter.

He later learned to ‘embrace the pixel’ and use digital technology when he became disabled. Jason has exhibited widely, both internationally and throughout the UK, including presenting work at V&A Late. His exhibition is currently on display at Mansfield Museum until 9 March 2024.

The Teahouse at Carr Bank Park is joining in with the Light Night fun and will be opening later throughout the event. They will provide attendees with a warm environment, friendly faces, beautiful surroundings, and a delicious, limited menu of bacon and sausage sandwiches, hot homemade soup, hot sausage rolls, and jacket potatoes.

The event will also have additional food options provided by Sid and Spoon, offering waffles, cakes, and a huge variety of hot chocolate and hot drinks, along with Alex Holland’s burger and donut van, which regularly stands on Mansfield Market.