Here are 13 people that Mansfield residents have suggested for a statue in town. Do you agree?
Chad readers have suggested some popular ‘characters’ who they feel would be deserving of a statue in Mansfield Market Place.
Here are 13 people suggested for a statue – including two duos.
1. Mr Splash
Mr Splash was highly suggested by readers. Here is Mr Splash pictured on May 7, 1984 at a Miners May Day March in Mansfield. Mr Splash, otherwise known as Harry Wilcockson, was from Mansfield Woodhouse and spent more than thirty years working tirelessly to raise money for various charities. Children of the seventies, eighties and nineties remember him well. Sadly, he passed away in 2007. It would make for an interesting central statue. What do you think? Photo: George Heppinstall
2. Rebecca Adlington
Rebecca Adlington OBE was suggested by some Mansfield readers. She is an English former competitive swimmer who specialised in freestyle events in international competitions. The swimmer won two gold medals at the 2008 Summer Olympics in the 400-metre freestyle and 800-metre freestyle. Rebecca is from Mansfield and even has a leisure centre named after her. Is it time for a statue? Photo: Tom Dulat/Getty Images
3. Coun Ben Bradley MP
In jest and with some support, a statue for Mr Bradley was suggested. Here is Coun Ben Bradley MP, leader of Nottinghamshire County Council. Ben Bradley has remained the Conservative MP for Mansfield since 2017. He has taken on many roles since winning his seat six years ago. Could a statue in the Market Place be his next role? Photo: Tracey Whitefoot
4. Nigel Clough
Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough was a popular choice. Clough was capped by England 14 times in the early 1990s. Raised by Mr Brian Clough OBE, Nigel was born in Sunderland but moved to Derby as a child. On 6 November 2020 after managing various other football clubs in the UK - including Derby County and Sheffield united - Nigel Clough was appointed as manager of Mansfield Town. He took the Stags on a record-breaking home-winning streak during the season after a poor start, culminating in the League 2 play-off final at the end of the 2021/22 season, losing 3-0 to Port Vale. Some feel a statue of Nigel Clough is just what the town needs. Photo: Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture