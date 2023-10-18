A fundraiser has been launched to honour Mansfield area’s mining heritage with a focus on sacrifice, community and legacy.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Nottinghamshire Mining Museum, with the agreement of Mansfield Council, has launched a fundraiser for an interactive mining sculpture on Berry Hill Park.

The campaign aims to create a “lasting legacy” for the mining community, with a mining-inspired sculpture and educational attraction on Berry Hill Park, Mansfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The museum, located at Mansfield Railway Station, will work with community partners across the county on the project.

Fundraising launch for the Shining A Light mining sculpture in Mansfield. Organisers, councillors and children from Asquith primary school.

Committee members from the museum and supporters have since formed a working group for the project – shining a light: mining statue working group.

The working group officially launched the fundraiser at Mansfield Civic Corner on Tuesday, October 17.

The launch was attended by Mansfield Mayor Andy Abrahams, museum committee members Eric Eaton and Ann Donlan representing the museum, relatives representing bereaved mining families, sculptor Rachel Carter and school children learning about coal mining.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ann said: “It was great to launch this event with the community.

Fundraising launch for the Shining A Light mining sculpture in Mansfield. Rachel Carter, sculptor and Ann Donlan from the Shining A Light Mining Statue Working Group.

“We know it will be a long road ahead, but we feel it is vital to keep our history alive.

“The vision is for an interactive sculpture – with an educational focus.

“The community will help bring this to life.”

The first part of the fundraiser, with a target of £30,000, covers the consultation phase.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During this phase, Rachel will work closely with community groups, libraries and schools, on drafting a design inspired by feedback.

Additional funds will then cover the cost of the sculpture itself and secure the interactive feature for Berry Hill Park.

To find out more about how you can support the fundraiser, visit www.nottsminingmuseum.org.uk

Berry Hill Park has long since been considered the miners’ park due to its origins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The park was set up by CISWO, the coal mining charity, “‘for the benefit of the inhabitants” and in particular, but not exclusively, members of the mining community from deductions in miners' wages.

Mine workers contributed thousands of pounds to their welfare fund, including a £10,000 donation in 1926 for Mansfield Technical College equating to more than £500,000 today.

Historically, Berry Hill Park is where miners gathered for the annual gala, celebrating their industry and communities decades prior.