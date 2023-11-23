'Immersive' experience for Warsop students with colliery visit and mining activities
Students from Birklands Primary School in Warsop were able to explore the former Clipstone colliery site as part of an “immersive” topic.
Following the trip, students received a special visit from Nottinghamshire Mining Museum volunteers – run by former miners – who spoke about their experiences in the mines and hosted a series of interactive activities.
Joanne Fox, assistant head teacher at Birklands Primary School, said: “Learning about the history of mining on a local level, with input from the community such as the colliery visit and meeting with museum volunteers, has sparked a real passion for the children.
“They want to learn more and have been asking their families questions about mining, as many had grandfathers down the mines.
“I am so pleased we were able to connect with local groups for the children to experience history in an interactive and immersive way.”
Joanne said it was during a live sold-out classical concert by Chris Miggells at the former colliery site in Clipstone where she got talking to Stuart Mills, owner of the site, about setting up a visit for the children.
She said the children were “excited” to experience life as a miner and were pleased to know more about the site.
Health and safety measures adhered to – and hard hats at the ready – the children had an inside look at how a colliery operated.
The visit was followed by a talk with former miners from Nottinghamshire Mining Museum, based at Mansfield Railway Station, who dressed the children up as miners and hosted a series of interactive activities to help them learn about the industry and its local links.
“It felt important to bring the history to life given the area’s mining links.
“There are amazing opportunities on the doorstep for people to experience and learn from – I highly recommend reaching out to local people such as Stuart at Clipstone or the mining museum at Mansfield to find out more about mining in the community,” Joanne added.