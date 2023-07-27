News you can trust since 1952
Award-winning Mansfield composer sells out Clipstone venue

An award-winning Mansfield composer is riding out several weeks of success, after landing a big win at the town’s first film festival and selling out two nights at the former Clipstone colliery for his world exclusive debut album launch.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 27th Jul 2023, 12:13 BST- 2 min read
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 12:13 BST

Chris Miggells, aged 32, of Boughton, will launch his debut album, Synesthese, with three performances at Clipstone Headstocks.

Due to popular demand, Chris will now be performing his classical album to guests on three consecutive evenings – Thursday-Saturday, August 3-5.

Not only is Chris riding out his sold out success, but he said he is still “celebrating” winning best music video at the first ever Mansfield Town Film Festival.

Chris Miggells on the former Clipstone Colliery site. A promotional photo taken by Callum Parkin.Chris Miggells on the former Clipstone Colliery site. A promotional photo taken by Callum Parkin.
Chris Miggells on the former Clipstone Colliery site. A promotional photo taken by Callum Parkin.
Chris said: “It is just such a surreal time and I am grateful for all the support.

“It is such an exciting time for Mansfield at the moment, with creative events on the doorstep.

“It was great to meet filmmakers and artists at the film festival, along with receiving lots of support with the concert.”

Chris said he was “thrilled” to receive the award ahead of his album launch.

Chris won the award for his music video for the single ‘Stone Giant’ – where he played a Steinway grand piano in the power house.

Concerts on August 3 and 4 are now sold out, but an additional night on August 5 has been added due to its popularity.

The concert, a first for the site, will run from 7-8.30pm on the three evenings for an intimate audience of 110 people per night.

And concert-goers can book a guided tour of the site – earmarked for a multi-use leisure facility – at 6pm, with drinks and food available.

Chris said: “Performing at the headstocks feels so important as it is part of our history.

“The acoustics in the power house is like being in a cathedral, and it is a very unique experience for the area, as the site subverts classical expectations.

“It feels amazing to be bringing this concert to Mansfield at the iconic landmark. I hope to see you there.”

To find out more about Chris and his music, readers can visit chrismiggells.com

And to purchase a ticket for Saturday, August 5, at the Power House, Clipstone Headstocks, see shorturl.at/nAEX4

