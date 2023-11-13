Hundreds of residents made their way to Warsop cenotaph for the area’s Remembrance Sunday service – as community figures marched through the village, followed by members of the public.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A service was held at the cenotaph in Church Warsop, organised by Warsop Council with support from The Royal British Legion Warsop, Meden Vale and district branch.

A parade featuring cadets, military personnel, scouts, police, councillors and emergency service staff made its way from Carr Lane to the cenotaph, marking the start of the service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents marvelled at the display efforts carried out by Warsop Poppy Group, which saw military outlines, and red and purple poppies line the A60 road through the parish.

Warsop's service featured contributions from the community, led by Reverend Angela Fletcher of St Peter & St Paul Parish Church. Hundreds of residents surrounded the Church Warsop cenotaph and paid their respects.

The service featured contributions from the community, led by Reverend Angela Fletcher of St Peter & St Paul Parish Church.

Hundreds gathered by the cenotaph and in the closed off car park at The Carrs to pay their respects.

Reverend Angela Fletcher said: “It seems that more and more people gather here each year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And she thanked the growing crowd for their continued support for the annual service.

Mrs Nicky Weston, Deputy Lieutenant of Nottinghamshire read from Romans 8:31 as the service continued.

As wreaths were placed on the cenotaph, residents were asked to think of the countless lives lost in conflicts since 1945.

The service ended with the Lord’s Prayer and the national anthem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Ben Bradley MP, who attended the service, said: “A huge turnout in Warsop this morning to pay our respects to the fallen.