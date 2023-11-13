Hundreds of Warsop residents flock to Remembrance Sunday service
A service was held at the cenotaph in Church Warsop, organised by Warsop Council with support from The Royal British Legion Warsop, Meden Vale and district branch.
A parade featuring cadets, military personnel, scouts, police, councillors and emergency service staff made its way from Carr Lane to the cenotaph, marking the start of the service.
Residents marvelled at the display efforts carried out by Warsop Poppy Group, which saw military outlines, and red and purple poppies line the A60 road through the parish.
The service featured contributions from the community, led by Reverend Angela Fletcher of St Peter & St Paul Parish Church.
Hundreds gathered by the cenotaph and in the closed off car park at The Carrs to pay their respects.
Reverend Angela Fletcher said: “It seems that more and more people gather here each year.”
And she thanked the growing crowd for their continued support for the annual service.
Mrs Nicky Weston, Deputy Lieutenant of Nottinghamshire read from Romans 8:31 as the service continued.
As wreaths were placed on the cenotaph, residents were asked to think of the countless lives lost in conflicts since 1945.
The service ended with the Lord’s Prayer and the national anthem.
Coun Ben Bradley MP, who attended the service, said: “A huge turnout in Warsop this morning to pay our respects to the fallen.
“Across Mansfield local residents always do us proud, and show immense respect and care for our servicemen and women, veterans, and for Britain.”