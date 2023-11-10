'We will remember them': A closer look at Warsop's annual Remembrance display

Warsop volunteers have once again pulled out all the stops with a mile-long Remembrance display along the A60 to honour armed forces members who have died in the line of duty or as a result of military conflict.

Warsop Poppy Gang is resident-led and relies entirely on donations to run.

The ‘gang’ is an offshoot from the original Warsop Real Poppy Campaign, which was formed by the late Vik Filep in 2014 to commemorate the centenary of World War I.

Next year will mark ten years since its inception.

Since then, the display has grown to pay tribute to all military personnel since World War I.

And once again, the group have added to their powerful Remembrance display with more military outlines across the Parish.

Susan Dennis, one of the group members, said: “It brings the community together as we pay respect to those who fought for our tomorrow.

“It is only made possible by the members and volunteers involved, and the donations we receive. Thank you.”

Sarah Dennis added: “When we first started, we just wanted to turn Warsop red as a way to pay tribute.

“We hope to continue doing so in years to come.”

1 . Meet the team Warsop Poppy Gang, pictured outside the Head Office on Church Street, Warsop. Left to right; Martin Green, Barry Dawson, Martyn Whatmore, Derek Edwards, Barry Eaton, Elaine Eaton, Paul Smith, Keith Ashby, Susan Dennis and Sarah Dennis. Tim Dennis is also a member of the group. Photo: Phoebe Cox Photo Sales

2 . Remembering Names of soldiers from World War I and II included in the poppy and remembrance display. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

4 . Across from Warsop Carrs Military outlines along the A60 display. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales