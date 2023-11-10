'We will remember them': A closer look at Warsop's annual Remembrance display
Warsop Poppy Gang is resident-led and relies entirely on donations to run.
The ‘gang’ is an offshoot from the original Warsop Real Poppy Campaign, which was formed by the late Vik Filep in 2014 to commemorate the centenary of World War I.
Next year will mark ten years since its inception.
Since then, the display has grown to pay tribute to all military personnel since World War I.
And once again, the group have added to their powerful Remembrance display with more military outlines across the Parish.
Susan Dennis, one of the group members, said: “It brings the community together as we pay respect to those who fought for our tomorrow.
“It is only made possible by the members and volunteers involved, and the donations we receive. Thank you.”
Sarah Dennis added: “When we first started, we just wanted to turn Warsop red as a way to pay tribute.
“We hope to continue doing so in years to come.”