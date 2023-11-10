Ashfield Council hosted a Remembrance service at its Urban Road Offices in Kirkby in on Friday.

Council officers and invited guests from the Royal British Legion observed a two-minute silence and Coun Dale Grounds (Ash Ind), council chair laid a commemorative wreath.

As part of the Remembrance Day commemorations, a collection of knitted and crocheted poppies have been installed on Portland Square in Sutton and on the Plaza in Kirkby.

Theresa Hodgkinson, chief executive, said: “Ashfield has a rich depth of history routed in the community and its people.

Council officers, staff, councillors and invited guests from the Royal British Legion attended the event. Photo ADC

"It’s the same communities today that stand in silence to remember those who selflessly sacrificed their future to make sure the communities they loved would shine through, just like the illuminated poppies across Ashfield and the knitted poppies that remind us we are all one community, and we shouldn’t forget the links that knit us together.”

The council has also installed 13 illuminated ‘poppy lights’ on lamp posts across the district.

The poppy lights are installed at:

Market Place, Hucknall

Urban Road, Kirkby

Portland Square, Sutton

Badger Box, Annesley

Market Place, Huthwaite

High Street, Stanton Hill

Nottingham Road, Selston

Main Road, Jacksdale

Alfreton Road, Underwood

Sutton Gateway, Mansfield Road/Sutton Road

Fackley Road, Teversal

Mansfield Road, Skegby

Kirkby Folly Road, Sutton

A two-minute silence was observed by everyone at the council offices. Photo: ADC

Three Remembrance Day commemorations and parades are scheduled to take place on Sunday, November 12 in Hucknall, Sutton and Kirkby.

Each parade will consist of a Remembrance service, a wreath laying and a two-minute silence at each of the cenotaphs.