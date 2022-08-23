Hundreds flock to Mansfield charity football match
Crowds flocked for a glimpse of TV stars and former footballers at a charity match in Forest Town.
The annual charity football match, known as Frenbot, returned this weekend at Forest Town Arena, Clipstone Road.
As well as the football – the Frenbot side lost 1-0 to the celebrity squad – the fundraiser included a bar, food stalls and a mini fun fair.
Celebrities taking part included soap stars such as Ben Ryan-Davies (Waterloo Road, Hollyoaks), Joe Warren-Plant (Emmerdale) and Jay Kontzle (Emmerdale), as well as former Mansfield Town, Darlington and Sunderland player Neil Wainwright.
Craig French, one of the event’s organisers, said: “We have raised about £8,000 which is just fantastic.”
Funds raised will be split between Prostrate Cancer UK, Royal British Legion, the King’s Mill toy appeal for ward 25 at King’s Mill hospital and Once Upon a Smile.
Craig said: “Thank you Mansfield for supporting our charity event yet again.
“Thank you to all the businesses who have donated prizes for raffles, thank you to our supporters from here and around the country – and thank you to the players.
“It was such a great day, our Frenbot team only lost by 1-0 which is a huge improvement from previous results.
“It was a great turnout and I am so pleased that we can support our charities with the funds raised.
“This year, we had one lady who said she had found it difficult during lockdown and lives in Liverpool, but she came all the way from Liverpool just to watch and support the game – it is far bigger than just Forest Town now.
“We started this event five years ago. It has come such a long way since then. Each year is bigger and better.
“Thank you Sandy Pate and Pete Ward – two Mansfield legends – for supporting and carrying out the trophy.
“We are already thinking about next year and with the tragic loss of local lads as a result of mental health struggles – we want to raise money for men’s mental health charities next summer.”
Spectator Lisa Ward said: “I really had a great time. Thank you.”
And supporter Marie Layton added: “Another brilliant year. Roll on next year.”