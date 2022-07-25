Five arrested and weapons found after police respond to reports of screaming in Forest Town

Officers were called to Coronation Drive, Forest Town, on Sunday, July 24, shortly before 4pm, after a member of the public heard a person screaming.

Police traced a car believed to be involved and a search of the vehicle led police to finding a host of offensive weapons along with a knife and balaclavas.

Four teenagers aged 15, 17, 18 and 19 were all arrested on suspicion of attempted aggravated burglary and possession of an offensive weapon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coronation Drive, Forest Town.

A 19-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of possession of a knife, attempted burglary and possession of an offensive weapon.

They remain in custody while enquiries continue.

Detective Sergeant Richard Kinsey, from Nottinghamshire Police’s criminal investigation department, said: “Thankfully no-one was reported to have been hurt during the incident, but I want to reassure the community we were quickly on scene and do not believe there to be a wider risk to the public.

“Burglaries can have a devastating impact on people and businesses and that’s why we work so hard to find those responsible.

“It’s vital anyone who notices anything suspicious like this incident reports it as quickly as possible.

“This remains an ongoing investigation, but I would like to ask any members of the public who saw anything suspicious or heard anything in the area around that time to get in touch with us.”