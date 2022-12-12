Mansfield warehouse's huge toy donation brings festive cheer to children in hospital

On Wednesday, December 7, a group of staff members from the Amazon EMA2 warehouse in Mansfield performed an epic, three-mile march from their workplace to King’s Mill Hospital dressed as Santa and his elves.

On arrival, the festive bunch presented three large delivery carts full of toys on behalf of the company to cheer up children on the wards at Christmas time.

Everyone who took part in the march was a member of the Warriors Affinity Group, which is a veteran and spouse support group within Amazon.

Amazon EMA2 staff present toys and chocolate to Leanne Minett, corporate matron at King's Mill Hospital.

But the charity operation, which has become an annual tradition, was a collective effort by many different departments at the warehouse.

Health and safety coordinator and Warriors Affinity lead, Mark Leek, said: “Every year, Amazon EMA2 donates toys to the children’s ward at King’s Mill.

“It was a mixture of everyone who got involved to make it happen. Our group did a bit of packing and then walked it over to the hospital.”

Amazon EMA2 staff hope the gesture will help bring festive cheer to children spending Christmas in hospital.

Mark added: “The children are stuck in hospital and not home with their loved ones, so this is something to make them feel that we appreciate the situation they are in to try and spread a little bit of happiness and joy in their lives while they are there.