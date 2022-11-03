Kirkby woman jailed for more than 30 breaches of anti-social behaviour order

Mansfield County Court heard Katy Ross caused significant addresses from her home on Poplar Avenue on Kirkby’s Coxmoor estate.

Ross was one of three people handed a 12-month anti-social behaviour injunction order in November 2021, following reports of anti-social behaviour, abuse, aggressive behaviour, noise nuisance, and waste, “causing misery to her neighbours on the estate”.

Ashfield Council said community safety officers tried to offer support, as well as issuing multiple warnings, but they were ignored, leading to the injunction.

Katy Ross, of Kirkby, has been jailed.

However, the court heard reports of drug activity, violent behaviour, abuse and noise nuisance persisted “which continued to have a detrimental impact on the local community”.

She was summoned back to court and convicted of 33 breaches of the order – and jailed for 37 weeks.

The order will also remain in place until November 2023 and bans Ross from:

Allowing visitors to enter or remain at her address between 6pm and 9am, except emergency, social and healthcare workers; Committing violence or making threats of violence to any person within Ashfield. Engaging or threatening to engage in abusive behaviour towards Ashfield Council employees. Engaging or encouraging conduct which causes or is capable of causing nuisance or annoyance, including the playing of loud music or deliberate banging. Contacting named witnesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Antonio Taylor, council community safety manager, said: ‘’I would like to thank all the witnesses and officers involved in this case to help secure the conviction.

“The sentencing decision will provide respite to local residents and hopefully they will no longer have to suffer as a result of the issues displayed by Ross and her visitors.

The community safety department are working with Nottinghamshire Police to tackle anti- social behaviour and neighbourhood crime across Kirkby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspector Jon Hewitt, Nottinghamshire Police’s Ashfield district commander, said: “We won’t tolerate the kind of persistent anti-social behaviour that causes so much upset in our community.

“These kind of court orders are extremely serious and must be respected by the people they are applied to.