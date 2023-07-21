Huge success for 'incredible' Sutton fundraiser as he raises thousands for UK charity
Alan is a well-known face in the Idlewells Shopping Centre, collecting money for charity – raising more than £220,000 for various charities over the years.
In 2019, in recognition of his efforts, he was awarded a prestigious Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Award.
Alan, who has cerebral palsy, has continued to fundraise at the centre every week and has now hit his £30,000 target for London’s Great Ormond Street Hospital.
He said “loves being at the centre” and “enjoys fundraising for important causes”, along with chatting with shoppers.
Staff at Idewells have dubbed Alan’s fundraising efforts as “astonishing” and congratulated him for reaching the goal.
Jason Truscott, centre manager, said: “Alan has been an integral part of the centre since he started.
“Come rain or shine, Alan always makes his way to the centre to his usual spot every day.
“He is always pleasant and people flock to him day after day.”
“We will continue to support Alan for many years to come and help him raise even more funds for his chosen charity.”
Sutton shoppers were equally full of praise and gratitude for Alan’s fundraising efforts.
Commenting on the Idlewells Facebook page – fb.com/Idlewells – Donna Starr said: “Wow that's amazing. Well done Alan.”
Emma Birkin said: “I pass him on my way to work in a morning, making his way into Sutton.
“I always think how incredible he really is. Well done Alan.”