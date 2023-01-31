The centre held a One Great Day event, which is a UK-wide annual charity fundraising day, where visitors to the centre got the chance to take part in a photo competition, striking their best superhero pose in front of a Batman-themed backdrop, alongside face painting and craft activities.

A total of £2,590 was raised for Great Ormond Street Hospital which provides support and care to seriously ill children.

The funds were raised thanks to the One Great Day event, as well the efforts of local fundraiser, Alan Hupton.

For more than 30 years, Alan has been a trusted fundraiser at Idlewells Shopping Centre.

In his lifetime, Alan has single-handedly raised more than £220,000 for various charities, including Great Ormond Street.

Alan currently visits Idlewells three days a week, collecting cash donations for the charity in a bucket.

Stephen Salisbury, centre manager, said: “The team here at Idlewells are committed to raising money for amazing charities across the UK and this is an important charity that is close to a lot of hearts here.

"We want to say a big thank you to the Sutton community for their continued support, as well as the team from ATTFE College, who provided activities on this special day too.